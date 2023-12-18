Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep. 7 -- IPPS-A One Year Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This episode celebrates the one-year anniversary since the Release 3 launch of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army (IPPS-A) for active component Soldiers. With IPPS-A, now every Soldier has one record that stays with them for their entire military career, regardless of unit, location, or component. Listen as Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (TAG 63), IPPS-A Director Col. Rebekah S. Lust and CW5 Maria D. Martinez, Warrant Officer Advisor to the Adjutant General, share their observations on the immediate impacts and lessons learned as well as the way forward for Commanders, HR professionals and Soldiers. This anniversary episode has something for everyone!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77978
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110054368.mp3
    Length: 00:45:54
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    TAG
    human resources
    HRC
    IPPS-A

