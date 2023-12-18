TAG Talks Ep. 7 -- IPPS-A One Year Anniversary

This episode celebrates the one-year anniversary since the Release 3 launch of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army (IPPS-A) for active component Soldiers. With IPPS-A, now every Soldier has one record that stays with them for their entire military career, regardless of unit, location, or component. Listen as Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (TAG 63), IPPS-A Director Col. Rebekah S. Lust and CW5 Maria D. Martinez, Warrant Officer Advisor to the Adjutant General, share their observations on the immediate impacts and lessons learned as well as the way forward for Commanders, HR professionals and Soldiers. This anniversary episode has something for everyone!
