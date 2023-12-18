How did a soccer match and a children’s magazine inspire a team of analysts to create an unclassified report proving Iranian military support to Russia in Ukraine? Find out on this episode of DIA Connections.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 06:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77976
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110053913.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Show & Tell: Iranian UAVs in Ukraine, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT