    Show & Tell: Iranian UAVs in Ukraine

    Show & Tell: Iranian UAVs in Ukraine

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    How did a soccer match and a children’s magazine inspire a team of analysts to create an unclassified report proving Iranian military support to Russia in Ukraine? Find out on this episode of DIA Connections.

    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.

    Iran
    Ukraine
    DIA Connections
    Iranian UAVs

