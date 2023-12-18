Show & Tell: Iranian UAVs in Ukraine

How did a soccer match and a children’s magazine inspire a team of analysts to create an unclassified report proving Iranian military support to Russia in Ukraine? Find out on this episode of DIA Connections.



*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.