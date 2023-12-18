Join us as we discuss volunteering! Did you know that by volunteering, you can camp at project camp sites for the entire recreation season? Listen to this episode to learn more, and get insider information from our interview with resident volunteers from W. Kerr Scott Reservoir.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 15:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77975
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110053058.mp3
|Length:
|01:10:53
|Artist
|USACE-Wilmington District Environmental Education Team
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers to the Corps- All about volunteering, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
