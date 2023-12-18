Rangers to the Corps- All about volunteering

Join us as we discuss volunteering! Did you know that by volunteering, you can camp at project camp sites for the entire recreation season? Listen to this episode to learn more, and get insider information from our interview with resident volunteers from W. Kerr Scott Reservoir.