Fort Novosel Commanding General's Holiday Message

Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry and Sadie McCurry share their holiday message with the Wiregrass region of Alabama behalf of Fort Novosel, Alabama, the home of Army aviation.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77971
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110052247.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
