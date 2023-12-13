Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Novosel Commanding General's Holiday Message

    Fort Novosel Commanding General's Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry and Sadie McCurry share their holiday message with the Wiregrass region of Alabama behalf of Fort Novosel, Alabama, the home of Army aviation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 10:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77971
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110052247.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel Commanding General's Holiday Message, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT