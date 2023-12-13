Military members can expect a 5.2 percent pay increase in 2024 following the passing of the most recent National Defense Authorization Act. In the Kaiserslautern Military Community, the U.S. Army conducted the first full-scale missing prisoner exercise Dec. 14, 2023, on Sembach Kaserne in Donnersbergkreis, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 04:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77968
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, KMC Update - NDAA Pay Increase and Prisoner Escape Exercise, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS
