    KMC Update - NDAA Pay Increase and Prisoner Escape Exercise

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.18.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Military members can expect a 5.2 percent pay increase in 2024 following the passing of the most recent National Defense Authorization Act. In the Kaiserslautern Military Community, the U.S. Army conducted the first full-scale missing prisoner exercise Dec. 14, 2023, on Sembach Kaserne in Donnersbergkreis, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    TAGS

    AFN
    Pentagon
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Sembach
    NDAA
    Polizei

