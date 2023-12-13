KMC Update - NDAA Pay Increase and Prisoner Escape Exercise

Military members can expect a 5.2 percent pay increase in 2024 following the passing of the most recent National Defense Authorization Act. In the Kaiserslautern Military Community, the U.S. Army conducted the first full-scale missing prisoner exercise Dec. 14, 2023, on Sembach Kaserne in Donnersbergkreis, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)