Is your daily routine off now that school is out for the holidays? This time of year can be stressful on both parents and kids. Take a listen to this week's podcast to hear how the Family Advocacy Program can help! Available now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 12:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77957
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110051378.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:12
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT