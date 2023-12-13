This podcast enters the debate on American grand strategy by questioning the logic underpinning offshore balancing. It concludes that the United States is an ambivalent balancer due to the stopping power of water. It builds on the relevant literature in international relations, producing a novel set of theoretical propositions that are applied to the contemporary Middle East. There and elsewhere, the United States could fail to maintain the balance of power when it is most threatened.
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/11/
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: freedom to roam, grand strategy, offshore balancing, offensive realism, regional hegemony, stopping power of water, Middle East
Read the transcript here: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Dec/15/2003360996/-1/-1/0/DP-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-SCHUESSLER.PDF
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 15:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77955
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110050364.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:39
|Artist
|John M. Schuessler
|Track #
|28
|Disc #
|5
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-28 – John M. Schuessler – “Ambivalent Balancer in the Middle East and Beyond”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT