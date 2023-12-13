Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-28 – John M. Schuessler – “Ambivalent Balancer in the Middle East and Beyond”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77955" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This podcast enters the debate on American grand strategy by questioning the logic underpinning offshore balancing. It concludes that the United States is an ambivalent balancer due to the stopping power of water. It builds on the relevant literature in international relations, producing a novel set of theoretical propositions that are applied to the contemporary Middle East. There and elsewhere, the United States could fail to maintain the balance of power when it is most threatened.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/11/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: freedom to roam, grand strategy, offshore balancing, offensive realism, regional hegemony, stopping power of water, Middle East



Read the transcript here: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Dec/15/2003360996/-1/-1/0/DP-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-SCHUESSLER.PDF