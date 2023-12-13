Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-28 – John M. Schuessler – “Ambivalent Balancer in the Middle East and Beyond”

    12.15.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    This podcast enters the debate on American grand strategy by questioning the logic underpinning offshore balancing. It concludes that the United States is an ambivalent balancer due to the stopping power of water. It builds on the relevant literature in international relations, producing a novel set of theoretical propositions that are applied to the contemporary Middle East. There and elsewhere, the United States could fail to maintain the balance of power when it is most threatened.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/11/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: freedom to roam, grand strategy, offshore balancing, offensive realism, regional hegemony, stopping power of water, Middle East

    Read the transcript here: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Dec/15/2003360996/-1/-1/0/DP-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-SCHUESSLER.PDF

    TAGS

    Middle East
    grand strategy
    offshore balancing
    offensive realism
    regional hegemony
    stopping power of water

