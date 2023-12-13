The Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Outdoor Recreation program hosts multiple ice skating trips during the winter months for community members, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Oct. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 05:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77953
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110049628.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Spc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outdoor Rec hosts ice skating trips radio spot, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT