Outdoor Rec hosts ice skating trips radio spot

The Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Outdoor Recreation program hosts multiple ice skating trips during the winter months for community members, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Oct. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Deziree Keay)