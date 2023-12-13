U.S Army Garrison Wiesbaden community members are invited to download the AFN GO app, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 29th, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 05:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77952
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110049627.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Spc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community members invited to AFN Go download app, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
