United Service Organizations Wiesbaden hosts Spouse Crafts for military spouses in the local community, on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Dec. 11, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 28, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 05:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77950
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110049625.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Spc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO hosts spouse crafts, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
