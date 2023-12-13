Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Christmas Tree Fires- KMC Update 2023

    Christmas Tree Fires- KMC Update 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about the possible dangers and fire hazards that Christmas trees provide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 08:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77937
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110049116.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas Tree Fires- KMC Update 2023, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Christmas
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT