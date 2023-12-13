AFN Now spot

A 30-second radio spot for the AFN Now app that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 15, 2023, to Dec. 15, 2024. AFN Now is a free app for service members stationed overseas to watch live sports, news, movies, and shows. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)