Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro called on industry and academia to help restore the nation’s competitive shipbuilding and repair landscape, Dec. 14.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 05:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77928
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110048856.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Rota News - SECNAV Calls To Restore Shipbuilding Landscape, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT