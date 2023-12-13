Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DJOTY – STUTTGART - CASTILLO

    DJOTY – STUTTGART - CASTILLO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BW, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Castillo 

    AFN Stuttgart

    One hour of talk breaks submission for DJ of the Year. Two liners made by DJ (MC2 Castillo): Intro liner and weather, traffic, exchange rate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 03:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77922
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110048771.mp3
    Length: 00:06:19
    Artist Castillo, Kallysta, M.
    Composer Castillo, Kallysta, M.
    Conductor Castillo, Kallysta, M.
    Album DJ of the Year
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Pop
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DJOTY – STUTTGART - CASTILLO, by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Stuttgart
    DJ of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT