    Baumholder Youth Wall Climbing

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Baumholder Youth Sports Program are hosting a Youth Wall Climbing Clinic every Friday during the month of February from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ramstein Outdoor Recreation, inside the KMCC Mall on Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Army Audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    This work, Baumholder Youth Wall Climbing, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

