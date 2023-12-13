The Baumholder Youth Sports Program are hosting a Youth Wall Climbing Clinic every Friday during the month of February from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ramstein Outdoor Recreation, inside the KMCC Mall on Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Army Audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77920
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110048769.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder Youth Wall Climbing, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT