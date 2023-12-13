This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 7th Air Force Visit to Kunsan Air Base and the Alternate Departure and Landing Surface Activation. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Jacob Núñez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77917
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110048466.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 7th Air Force Visit and ALDS Activation, by SPC Jacob Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT