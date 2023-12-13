AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chiefs Corner and Prime BEEF

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Chief Master Sergeant Johnathan Humphrey and Chief Master Sergeant Edwin Lopez, members of the Kunsan Chiefs Group, speaking about what the Chiefs Group can do for Airman and the Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted monthly Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Destani K. Matheny)