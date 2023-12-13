SSI Live 105 – The Dragon and the Bear in Africa – Much is made of the ‘axis of authoritarianism’ emerging between Moscow and Beijing, and it’s clear the PRC is playing an important if only implicit role in supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine. But how do these two strategic actors collaborate in other regions? SSI’s Dr. Bob Hamilton spoke to SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss his latest research on whether and how China and Russia interact – or not – in Africa, and what implications this might hold for the United States. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77910
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110047356.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:36
|Artist
|SSI Live
|Track #
|10
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 105 – Dr. Bob Hamilton on Chinese-Russian relations in Africa, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT