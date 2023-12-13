Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 105 – Dr. Bob Hamilton on Chinese-Russian relations in Africa

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 105 – The Dragon and the Bear in Africa – Much is made of the ‘axis of authoritarianism’ emerging between Moscow and Beijing, and it’s clear the PRC is playing an important if only implicit role in supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine. But how do these two strategic actors collaborate in other regions? SSI’s Dr. Bob Hamilton spoke to SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss his latest research on whether and how China and Russia interact – or not – in Africa, and what implications this might hold for the United States. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 14:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77910
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110047356.mp3
    Length: 00:18:36
    Artist SSI Live
    Track # 10
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 105 – Dr. Bob Hamilton on Chinese-Russian relations in Africa, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    China
    Russia
    Ukraine
    war
    authoritarianism

