    TAP Talk: Episode 5 - Putting You on the Path to Financial Success

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Jenn DeHaan 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This podcast provides valuable information from a TAP Financial Counselor to help Soldiers and their families prepare financially for transitioning to civilian life.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 14:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:23
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    TAP
    HRC
    Transition Assistance
    TAP Talk

