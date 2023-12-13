The High Ground - Episode 20 - LTG Daniel Karbler - USASMDC-CG and Commander JFCC-IMD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77898" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The High Ground podcast - Episode 20 - In recognition of his pending retirement after 36 years of military service and his fourth anniversary as the commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and commander, Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, The High Ground podcast team had the opportunity to speak with Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler.



To begin, The High Ground team and LTG Karbler guide listeners through his developmental years as a youth through some three and a half decades of service, many of which closely paralleled the development and combat deployment of the Patriot Air Defense System. Karbler also highlights his first and long-term exposure to the Army space enterprise, and other key moments throughout his Army service, both serious and some not-so-serious. Released December 14, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.