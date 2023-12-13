American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the selection of the new Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi on Dec. 14, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 00:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77894
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110046106.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: New CMSgt of the Air Force, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT