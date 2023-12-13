Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Pet Policy

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Pet Policy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the new on-base pet policy on Dec. 14, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 00:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77889
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110046087.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Pet Policy, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    animals
    policy
    incirlik
    pet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT