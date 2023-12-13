Morning radio segment featuring U.S. 5th Fleet Central Command, Command Master Chief Chris King, and NSA Bahrain Fleet Family Support Center Financial Coordinator, Patrick Underwood. The show featured discussions about naval life in the middle east, navigating holiday financial needs and family life in the U.S. 5th Fleet area. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 02:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|77885
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110045920.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:40
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
