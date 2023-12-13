Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain Beat

    AFN Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    12.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Shayla Hamilton 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the White House Fellows Program, Impaired Driving Awareness Month, and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 04:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77883
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110045862.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain Beat, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn bahrain
    bahrain beat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT