Two-minute newscast covering the White House Fellows Program, Impaired Driving Awareness Month, and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)
This work, AFN Bahrain Beat, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
