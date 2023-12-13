In this episode we examine CAAF's analysis concerning how and when a statement qualifies under the excited utterance exception to the hearsay rules and whether appellant's conviction is legally sufficient.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77876
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110045223.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 27: United States v. Smith (C.A.A.F 2023), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
