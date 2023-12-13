What's In Rucker's Rucksack? - Episode 4 - Military/Civilian Relationships and Navy Opportunities

Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Rucksack". In this episode, Rucker speaks with NAVWAR Deputy Commander, Acquisition and Program Management Craig Madsen about working relationships with military and civilian personnel and opportunities within the Navy.
12.13.2023
12.13.2023
Newscasts
00:07:20
2023
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
