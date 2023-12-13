Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's In Rucker's Rucksack? - Episode 4 - Military/Civilian Relationships and Navy Opportunities

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Rucksack". In this episode, Rucker speaks with NAVWAR Deputy Commander, Acquisition and Program Management Craig Madsen about working relationships with military and civilian personnel and opportunities within the Navy.

    TAGS

    leaders
    podcast
    employee engagement

