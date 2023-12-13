NATO Review: Don’t fight the future, decide it!

How policy planners can learn from the future to make better decisions now.

“Don’t fight the problem, decide it!” This quote, attributed to former United States Secretary of State George C. Marshall, pithily sums up the attitude of effective policy planning in times of turbulence. The temptation to “fight” problems comes from the expectation that all problems are solvable. Yet some problems are unsolvable, and the fight becomes a losing battle.