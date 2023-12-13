A 15-second spot about the USO that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern starting Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 07:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77865
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110044060.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Spot (15 Sec), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
