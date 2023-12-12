Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 AFN Vicenza DJ of the Year Submission - Scoped Hour

    ITALY

    11.13.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla's AFN Europe DJ of the Year submission. Staff Sgt. Sevilla is a Broadcast NCO assigned to American Forces Network Vicenza. A scoped hour is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77861
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110043845.mp3
    Length: 00:09:54
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    AFN
    Radio Show
    AFN Vicenza
    DJ of the Year

