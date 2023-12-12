2023 AFN Vicenza DJ of the Year Submission - Scoped Hour

VICENZA, Italy - Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla's AFN Europe DJ of the Year submission. Staff Sgt. Sevilla is a Broadcast NCO assigned to American Forces Network Vicenza. A scoped hour is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges.