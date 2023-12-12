The following is an advertisement for the Winter German Classes to be aired on AFN Radio.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 07:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77853
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110041847.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|JBII
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Language Class 2023, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT