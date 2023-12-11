Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony draws hundreds of community members

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's audio from the 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony held Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. A large number of Fort McCoy community members came out to kick off the holidays at Fort McCoy. Several speakers provided opening remarks, including Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger. Plus, someone special was selected to light the 2023 tree outside of the community center. This video covers the entire presentation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the event. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77847
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110039842.mp3
    Length: 00:09:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony draws hundreds of community members, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony

