Here's audio from the 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony held Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. A large number of Fort McCoy community members came out to kick off the holidays at Fort McCoy. Several speakers provided opening remarks, including Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger. Plus, someone special was selected to light the 2023 tree outside of the community center. This video covers the entire presentation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the event. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 11:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77847
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110039842.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:40
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|77
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony draws hundreds of community members, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
