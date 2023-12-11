Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DJ of the Year Submission

    DJ of the Year Submission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    11.13.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - SSG Page Sevilla's submission for AFN Europe's DJ of the Year 2023, recorded November 13, 2023. SSG Sevilla is a Broadcast NCO assigned to American Forces Network Vicenza.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77846
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110039660.mp3
    Length: 00:56:48
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DJ of the Year Submission, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    DJ
    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT