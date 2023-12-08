Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Altitude - Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein - AFRS

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein took over command of Air Force Recruiting Service in June of 2024 in the middle of the service's first recruiting shortfall in decades. Now he speaks to Airman magazine about changes needed to meet future recruiting goals.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 08:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77843
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110039377.mp3
    Length: 01:21:44
    Artist Airman magazine
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Airman
    Recruiting
    AFRS
    BMT

