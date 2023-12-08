At Altitude - Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein - AFRS

Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein took over command of Air Force Recruiting Service in June of 2024 in the middle of the service's first recruiting shortfall in decades. Now he speaks to Airman magazine about changes needed to meet future recruiting goals.