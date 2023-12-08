The U.S. Navy begins search and recovery efforts Dec. 4 for a U.S. Army Blackhawk that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea Nov. 10.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 06:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77840
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110039264.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Radio Newscast, U.S. Navy begins search and recovery for U.S. Army Blackhawk., by PO2 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT