Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Space Forces Europe & Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) hosts media engagement

    United States Space Forces Europe & Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) hosts media engagement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.12.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    U.S. European Command   

    United States Space Forces Europe & Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) hosts media engagement at SPACEFOREUR-AF activation and assumption of command ceremony, at Ramstein Airbase, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77830
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110036770.mp3
    Length: 00:38:41
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Space Forces Europe & Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) hosts media engagement, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    SPACEFOREUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT