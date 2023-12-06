Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomah High School Show Choir supports Fort McCoy's 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part II

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing Christmas carols as part of the 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony held Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award-winning choir sang many songs for the crowd of several hundred people attending the event. The ceremony also included Christmas crafts, the lighting of the tree in front of the center, and much more. The ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season at the installation every year. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 12:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77826
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110036342.mp3
    Length: 00:00:47
    Artist Tomah High School Show Choir
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomah High School Show Choir supports Fort McCoy's 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah High School Show Choir
    2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony

