Tomah High School Show Choir supports Fort McCoy's 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part I

Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing Christmas carols as part of the 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony held Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award-winning choir sang many songs for the crowd of several hundred people attending the event. The ceremony also included Christmas crafts, the lighting of the tree in front of the center, and much more. The ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season at the installation every year. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)