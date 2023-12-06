This is a 30-second spot publicizing AFN Go featuring Santa Claus and Airman 1st Class Dom Ingram, otherwise known as "DJ Speed."
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 11:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77822
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110036142.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Santa Uses AFN Go, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT