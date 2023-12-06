Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTMO news: Chef Robert Irvine and champion Kurt Busch visit GTMO for the holidays

    CUBA

    12.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    231205-N-DN657-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents celebrate the holidays, and have a special guest visit from Chef Robert Irvine and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, including a live cooking demonstration, the holiday tree lighting and a community parade. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77820
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110036016.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO news: Chef Robert Irvine and champion Kurt Busch visit GTMO for the holidays, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASCAR
    Armed forces entertainment
    holidays
    Guantanamo bay

