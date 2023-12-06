231205-N-DN657-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents celebrate the holidays, and have a special guest visit from Chef Robert Irvine and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, including a live cooking demonstration, the holiday tree lighting and a community parade. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
This work, GTMO news: Chef Robert Irvine and champion Kurt Busch visit GTMO for the holidays, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
