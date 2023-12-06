Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bavaria Radio News December 1, 2023

    12.01.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta, Spc. Emma Roberts and Sgt. Owen Thez

    AFN Bavaria

    2D Cavalry Regiment recognizes newly promoted leaders.

    The Grafenwoehr Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation hosted a day trip to Salzburg, Austria.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 09:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77812
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110035725.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News December 1, 2023, by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, SPC Emma Roberts and SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2DCavalryRegiment
    AFNBavaria
    USAGBavaria. GrafenwoehrMWR

