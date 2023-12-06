Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bavaria Radio News November 29, 2023

    BY, GERMANY

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta and Sgt. Owen Thez

    AFN Bavaria

    Recently, the Rose Barracks New Parent Support Program hosted the Newborn Network Suppport Group in Vilseck, Germany.

    United States Army Garrison Bavaria has released a Christmas market guide for the 2023 holiday season.

