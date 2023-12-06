Water conservation PSA

A 30 second radio spot produced by Isaac Leon

Under the instruction and supervision of SSG Brandon Rickert with the assistance of SSG Ysenia Carrero.

As part of the career practicum program with AFN Vicenza and the Vicenza Highschool.