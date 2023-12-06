Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 14 - Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations: Clarifications on Electromagnetic/Cyber/Info Warfare, and Why EMSO Matters

We explore the Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO) world with Colonel Joshua Koslov, Commander of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing (350 SWW). Col Koslov provides immense clarity and education on this rapidly evolving and immensely important Air Force and Joint mission.



As the 350 SWW Commander, Col Koslov leads the wing’s primary mission to provide rapid electronic combat power to combatant commanders along the entire competition continuum in peacetime, crisis, and war. He also advises the USAF Warfare Center commander and senior leaders of the Department of the Air Force on the integration of technology, policy, and operations, enabling forces to attain electromagnetic spectrum superiority. Colonel Koslov has commanded in combat three times across the squadron and group levels, most notably as the 609 AOC Commander, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where his team executed Operation ALLIES REFUGE, the largest non-combatant evacuation in history.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.