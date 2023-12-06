Radio News 231208

NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 8, 2023) Radio news covering Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's meeting with the Ukrainian Defense Minister and Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), participation in an integrated Greek Bi-Lateral Exercise with the 32nd Hellenic Marine Brigade. Includes audio from a press briefing of Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)