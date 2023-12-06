Radio News 231204

NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 4, 2023) Radio news covering the Reagan National Defense Forum and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) port visit in Souda Bay, Greece. Includes audio of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaking during the Reagan National Defense Forum. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 06:21
|Location:
|IT
