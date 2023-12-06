Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231205-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    231205-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    12.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender 

    AFN Souda Bay

    George Kskrokis, a team member at the NSA Souda Bay Fitness Center, discusses the importance of maintaining your physical health amidst the holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 03:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77787
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110035378.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231205-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO2 Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT