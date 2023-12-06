American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the latest USO Incirlik news and events on Dec. 8, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 02:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77779
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110035207.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: USO Incirlik Latest News, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT