American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Jinglebell 5k event on Dec. 8, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77776
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110035204.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Jinglebell 5k, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
