    121st ARW celebrates 75th anniversary of desegregation of military

    12.02.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the United States military and paying tribute to Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented Tuskegee Airman, is held at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base Dec. 2, 2023. Maj. Gen. John Harris, Ohio adjutant general, was the keynote speaker for the event held by the 121st Air Refueling Wing in conjunction with the Village of Lockbourne and the Ohio Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77767
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110033543.mp3
    Length: 01:16:36
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121st ARW celebrates 75th anniversary of desegregation of military, by TSgt James Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Tuskegee
    red tails
    national guard

