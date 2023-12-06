A ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the United States military and paying tribute to Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented Tuskegee Airman, is held at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base Dec. 2, 2023. Maj. Gen. John Harris, Ohio adjutant general, was the keynote speaker for the event held by the 121st Air Refueling Wing in conjunction with the Village of Lockbourne and the Ohio Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 12:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77767
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110033543.mp3
|Length:
|01:16:36
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 121st ARW celebrates 75th anniversary of desegregation of military, by TSgt James Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
