A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Kinderspot app for the CDC.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 03:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77759
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110032835.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kinderspot Spot, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS
